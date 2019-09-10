Sizzling Tuesday and through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm start to the morning with temperatures starting in the upper 60s with sun and clouds. Temperatures will soar to the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon with feel-like temperatures in the lower to mid-90s. Late tonight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

A few showers and storms are possible for the day on Wednesday but there will also be plenty of dry time as well. Highs still running a good 8-10° above the seasonal high. Most spots Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s to near 90s. Thursday will be a dry afternoon with highs approaching 90 once again with feel-like temperatures in the lower to mid-90s.

A cold front will swing through the state Friday which will spark up scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs will also cool to the mid-80s.

This weekend looks great for now with highs in the lower 80s with a partly to mostly sunny sky!