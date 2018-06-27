Skeletal remains from Putnam County ID’d as man missing since 2016

by: Staff Report

MORTON, Ind. (WISH) – Skeletal remains found in April around a Putnam County lake have been identified as a 50-year-old man missing since 2016, authorities said Tuesday night.

William Wayne Johansen of rural Putnam County had been reported missing to the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post on Nov. 15, 2016. 

The Putnam County coroner, Indiana State Police investigators and a University of Indianapolis anthropologist helped identified the remains found just after noon April 26 in the Van Bibber-Glen Flynt Lake area. That’s located south of U.S. 36 about 30 miles east of Indianapolis.

The cause of death has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected, authorities said. 

A DNA sample sent to a state police lab helped to identify Johansen. 

