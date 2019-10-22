Sleep Inn-Mainstay Hotel files for permit in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A new hotel could be coming to downtown Sullivan. The proposed project would tout 43,197 square feet, 4 stories, space for 359 occupants and 20 full-time jobs.

A construction permit for the proposed hotel in downtown Sullivan is underway as project leads are reportedly in the process of submitting the final letter for a construction permit.

The project, Sleep Inn Mainstay Hotel Sullivan, will aim to support growth and revitalization efforts in the city’s historic downtown.

Mike Hicks, owner of the current Comfort Suites in French Lick, opened a hotel this fall at WestGate Crane Technology which is an exact replica of Sullivan’s potential hotel with 43,197 square feet, 4 stories, space for 359 occupants and 20 full-time jobs.

“It doesn’t take much to see the movement in downtown Sullivan,” said Hicks. “With the new sidewalks, street scape, beautification, new apartments on the south side of the square, multiple new businesses and the Sullivan Civic Center, there is no question Sullivan is on the rise.”

The hotel would be located at 345 North Court Street, next to the Sullivan Civic Center.