Slowly cooling off Thursday with fall temperatures close by!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another warm start for the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with a clear sky. A few showers could move in later Thursday morning and early afternoon with most spots seeing lots of dry time. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Once the cold front passes through the state later Thursday night, temperatures will cool to the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Friday highs will feel fantastic with everyone in the upper 60s to near 70 with partly sunny skies. Friday night football will stay dry but cooler with lows in the 50s.

This weekend looks great overall with highs in the lower 70s with lots of dry time and sunshine! There is a chance of early showers Sunday with plenty of dry time through the afternoon.

We keep the fall-like weather around for the afternoon with highs in the 60s with a nice dry and sunny stretch through midweek. The next chance for some rain arrives on Thursday.