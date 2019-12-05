SMWC to add men’s basketball

SAINT MARY OF THE WOODS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Saint Mary of the Woods College is adding a men’s basketball program for the 2021-22 season. The addition will bring the number of varsity sports programs to 14 and will be the seventh scholarship program the college has started in the last five years.

“Men’s basketball adds a new and exciting dynamic to the athletic department and the college by continuing to enhance the overall student and student-athlete experience,” stated Athletic Director Deanna Bradley.

A regional search for a head coach is underway, and interested applicants are able to see a job description and apply for the position here.

“Our goal is to hire a coach over the next few months who can immediately start the recruiting process and create a program that will compete at a high level within the first year,” Bradley said.

The Pomeroys will compete in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, as does all other SWMC varsity teams. The school’s plan is to have the team ready to play in 2020-21, but competitive play would not begin until 2021-22.