Snapology offers STEAM programming in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – STEAM education is meeting free play at Snapology of Noblesville. Officials say the company also has a focus on teaching children social skills, such as patience and teamwork, through programming that incorporates LEGO bricks, K’Nex toys and technology.

Snapology offers mobile-based programs for kids ages 2-14. Instructors use building blocks and other materials that snap together to introduce and teach STEAM and STEM concepts in what they call a fun and engaging way, so kids don’t feel like they’re learning.

The owner of Noblesville’s Snapology location says he wanted a place where his kids could learn foundational concepts at a young age without sacrificing their childhoods to do so.

“My wife grew up in China where they push kids to learn at a very young age. Growing up in that competitive environment allowed my wife to achieve great academic success but kept her from experiencing some of the joys of being a kid. So searching for educational opportunities that are also fun for the kids was one of our priorities,” said Snapology of Noblesville owner Eric Pettit. “We couldn’t find anything that was fun and educational until we came across Snapology. The interactive programs that merged with STEM/STEAM concept attracted us immediately.”

Officials say the curriculum is also tailored to benefit gifted and traditional students, as well as children with sensory processing and autism spectrum disorders.