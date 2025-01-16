Snow depth in Central Indiana soon to decrease

Central Indiana has seen an unusually snowy start to the year, with 11.6 inches of snow recorded so far this January—well above average for the region. This is in stark contrast to the rest of the winter, which delivered almost no snow through November and December. Currently, much of the area is still blanketed in about 4 inches of snow, though recent mild temperatures have caused a gradual decline, with snow depth decreasing by about an inch per day.

While most of central Indiana is holding onto 4 inches of snow, the story varies slightly across the state. Northern and southern regions have closer to 2 inches of snow on the ground, except for the far northeast near Fort Wayne, which mirrors Indianapolis with about 4 inches. Comparatively, western Ohio also has widespread 4-inch snow cover, and areas near the Great Lakes, particularly western Michigan, remain snowy due to lake-effect snowfall. Other parts of the Midwest have far less snow, except for northern Wisconsin and Minnesota, which, like Michigan, experience more lake-effect snow. Nationally, significant snow depths are also reported in the Rockies, the Appalachians of West Virginia, and parts of New York and Pennsylvania.

Looking ahead, warmer weather expected this Friday and Saturday, with highs near 40 degrees, should accelerate snowmelt in central Indiana. This melting is good news for road conditions, which have been treacherous in recent weeks due to icy snowpack. Clearing the snow before next week is especially critical as much colder temperatures are forecast, which could lead to refreezing and more dangerous conditions if snow remains.

While January’s snowfall has been remarkable, the thaw this weekend offers a chance for Hoosiers to enjoy a reprieve from slippery streets before winter returns in full force next week. Stay safe and take advantage of the brief warm-up to clear driveways and sidewalks while you can.