Snow, freezing rain for the evening commute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold and cloudy start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s and feel like temperatures in the teens. It will stay dry for the morning and the early half of the afternoon. A period of snow will start midafternoon and will last through the evening commute with freezing rain mixing in. Roads could get messy and slick for the evening drive.

High temperatures for Friday will top out in the 30s. Winds will pick up out of the south late Friday night and overnight, which will help transition snow and freezing rain to rain showers. We could see some minor accumulations of snow in Indy with an inch or two possible in our northernmost communities. A tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible.

Saturday will start off rainy with pockets of heavy rain possible during the morning hours. Highs will hit during the morning with most spots in the 40s with falling temperatures through the afternoon. The rest of the day Saturday should stay dry and clouds and cold.

Sunday will be a shock to the system with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s. It’ll be bright with a mainly sunny sky. Cold temperatures will stick around for the beginning of the workweek with temperatures warming to the mid-20s. By the end of the week. highs should rebound to the lower 40s with rain chances.