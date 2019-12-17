Snow moves out Tuesday; Colder Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Very slick and snowy start to the morning. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Snow will end by mid-morning with a gradual decrease in cloud cover Tuesday afternoon. Highs will hold steady in the lower 30s. Late Tuesday night temperatures will fall to the teens.

Wednesday morning will be a cold one with most spots starting in the lower teens. Expect to see a dry and sunny day. Highs will only warm to the mid 20s. We’ll start a warming trend Thursday with highs trending towards the upper 30s.

Should be a quiet and mild end to the week with highs returning to the lower 40s.

This weekend looks fantastic with highs in the mid 40s with lots of sunshine. We’ll see a mild and sunny trend through early next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s.