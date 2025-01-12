Snowy evening followed by a bitterly cold week ahead

TONIGHT

Expect a mix of light snow and freezing drizzle through the evening hours. Snowfall accumulation will remain minimal, less than half an inch, but slick spots are possible, especially on untreated roads as temperatures dip into the mid-teens. Winds from the west at 8 to 11 mph, gusting to 18 mph, will bring a sharp chill to the air. Precipitation should taper off after midnight, but some flurries may linger.

TOMORROW

A very cold day with partly cloudy skies. Despite occasional sunshine, highs will only reach the low to mid-20s. West winds of 8 to 11 mph, gusting to 20 mph, will keep wind chills in the single digits for much of the day.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Frigid conditions settle in under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the low single digits, with wind chill values nearing -5. Northwest winds at 6 to 8 mph will make for a bitterly cold night.

TUESDAY

Snow is likely by the afternoon, especially after 1 PM, as a quick-moving clipper system pushes through. Highs will only reach the upper teens to low 20s. Light accumulation of up to an inch is possible. Winds will be from the west at 6 to 9 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear and dangerously cold. Lows will dip below zero, with wind chill values as low as -15. Northwest winds around 6 mph will make for a frigid overnight period.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny but cold, with highs only in the teens. Winds will remain calm, shifting slightly west-southwest by afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A slight chance of light snow after midnight under partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the upper single digits. South-southwest winds at 6 to 9 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the low 30s. A noticeable improvement in temperatures compared to earlier in the week, with west winds at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 20s. Winds will shift slightly southwest at 5 to 7 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

A cold start to the week with highs in the teens and single-digit lows through Wednesday night. A clipper system will bring light snow Tuesday, with dangerous wind chills Tuesday night. Temperatures begin to moderate Thursday, reaching near freezing by the weekend, as a southerly flow develops. Expect a potential winter system next weekend, with a mix of rain and snow possible.