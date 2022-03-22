News

Soaking wet Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers will move in this morning with temperatures fairly mild in the mid 50s. Pockets of rain could get heavy at times and will linger through the morning and afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Lows will hold in the lower 50s. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day on Wednesday with the potential of severe storms. That chance is mainly in eastern Indiana. Highs during the day will top out in the lower 60s. By the end of the day Wednesday, we could see up to two inches of rain.

On Thursday, shower chances become spotty with plenty of dry time. Highs will turn cooler through the end of the week with highs Thursday in the upper 40s. Highs will remain cool through the end of the week with highs touching the lower 50s and a stray shower chance.

This weekend looks chilly and mainly dry. We could see a stray shower chance Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. It will still be in the upper 40s Sunday. Next week looks to start chilly with highs in the lower to mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.