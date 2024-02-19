Search
Soda bottling company to close in Evansville, cutting 45 jobs

by: Michaela Springer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An international soda bottling company has notified the state that it will close its southern Indiana plant this spring.

Refresco, which describes itself as a global independent beverage solutions provider, will cut 45 jobs from its Evansville plant.

The majority of the layoffs were set to start on March 28.

The facility on the city’s south side off U.S. 41 is expected to fully close by April 26.

Company leaders did not give a reason for the plant closure.

