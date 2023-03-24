Soggy end to the week

A very soggy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Areas south of Indy waking up to moderate to hevay rain while the metro picks up light to moderate pockets through the morning drive. We’ve already accumulated 1.00″-1.50″ in many spots. Rain will remain around through the day with highs warming to the lower 50s. Heaviest of rain will move in this evening. Expect to see heavy rain through the overnight and early Saturday morning. By the end of the event we could see an additonal 1″-2″ of rain putting most spots at 2″-4″.

Rain will move out and clouds will break apart during the afternoon Saturday with highs warming to the lower to mid 50s. Highs on Sunday will warm to the near 60° with a few spotty rain chances around.

Rain will stick around in isolated spots Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Should be dry through mid week with rain chances arriving late week with highs in the lower 60s.