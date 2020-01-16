SoIN selects Johnson Consulting for event center study

Jeffersonville, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A conference center could be coming to southern Indiana, depending on the findings a newly-approved feasibility study. Following a search process that resulted in eight applications, SoIN Tourism’s board of managers has selected Chicago-based real estate and hospitality firm Johnson Consulting Inc. to conduct the study.

The first phase of the study will be an eight- to 10-week dive into strategic objectives of a convention center and identifying the event market in southern Indiana. The firm says it will also conduct research and gather background information as well as conduct regional tours and survey industry leaders.

As a result of those findings, the firm also aims to provide a site recommendation for the potential center, if the study finds it to be warranted.

Partners who support the study include: One Southern Indiana, River Ridge Commerce Center/Hollenbach-Oakley, Floyd County, SoIN Tourism, the Town of Clarksville and Leadership Southern Indiana.

“Business and community leaders have long talked about the need for a conference center,” said Jim Epperson, executive director of SoIN Tourism. With the recent growth in the tourism industry, the question came up more and more often. “We thought the time was right to fully investigate the possibilities.”

