Bloomington prepares for Hoosier Cosmic Celebration during eclipse

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Millions of Americans on April 8 are expected to gaze up at the sky for the total solar eclipse, a memorable experience, and 300,000 are expected to converge on the city of Bloomington.

Mayor Kerry Thomson said, “There’s no better place to witness the eclipse than right here in Bloomington. We’re going to prove that to everyone on April 8.”

The Democrat mayor added, “This event brings a tremendous economic opportunity for our community. Our hotels, restaurants and shops will certainly be full.”

The Indiana University campus in Bloomington will be in the heart of it all. WISHTV.com first reported in early February about the fun coming to the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium from 1-5 p.m. April 8.

Benjamin Hunter, an associate vice president and the superintendent of IU Public Safety, said, “We’re looking forward to much anticipation to joining our communities and celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime event here at Indiana University.”

Festivities include a DJ and live performances after the eclipse.

Doug Booher, associate vice president for IU events and conferences, said, “The first is our is our largest event here at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, which is called the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration. It features headliner Janelle Monáe, who will be here live with her entire crew of dancers and singers to put on a full show, as well as William Shatner, who will be here to speak to the crowd and also perform, and then that program is opened by Mae Jemison, who was the first woman of color in space, and so she’ll bring all of her experience as an astronaut to the audience.”

Booher added, “We have made the decision to cancel all in-person classes, and, so, students will have the opportunity to take advantage of these great programs. We also have events at Dunn Meadow, which is more of a student-centric program with a DJ and some food trucks, and then the arboretum here on campus on 10th Street will host art-making and craft-making and all kinds of other science based activities for folks interested in having that experience.”

Leaders want the community and visitors to Monroe County to have a fun, safe time. Sgt. Kevin Getz with Indiana State Police said, “We’re going to have a large influx of people in this community. Be patient.”

The key is to plan ahead, and don’t just plan to go atop a parking garage to watch the sky.

The mayor said, “Viewing the eclipse from the top levels of parking garages will not be allowed due to safety issues. So, we encourage all residents to plan ahead and go to one of the designated viewing sites throughout the community.”

According to NASA, the April eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse visible in the United States until 2044.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.