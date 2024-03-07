College students help White River State Park plan for total solar eclipse event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — White River State Park will be one of the biggest spots to watch the total solar eclipse as it passes over central Indiana on April 8.

The Lunacy! Solar Eclipse Festival is being planned in partnership with students studying tourism and event management at IUPUI, which will spilt into IU Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis in July.

“We get to learn while we’re still in school, especially on a big scale event like this,” said junior Simmi Kaur. “We’re expecting about 20,000 people in the park so handling the programming, the marketing, the finance just for this event, it really helps us get that real-world experience.”

“I’ve been calling and emailing a list of over 200 sponsors just to try and get some connections for this event,” said senior Natalie Walters.

There are 18 students in the class. They are working with professionals at White River State Park to create a day packed full of eclipse programming.

“They have this wonderful capstone class that’s been helping us greatly with our programming,” said Lizzie Nunn, the White River State Park director of events and visitor experience. “So, they keep me updated but they’ve been filling out that schedule for us very, very well, leaving me time to handle more of the logistics.”

The students says the hands-on experience has changed their education for the better. “Handling all those things that I would not have known if I was just attending my classes and lectures and then just graduating and going to my job,” Kaur said.

“We’re not only having the educational side but it is the uniqueness of this event,” Walters said. “Since it’s on such a big scale we’re really getting thrown in there.”

White River State Park is offering almost all of its programming for free. There will be music, yoga classes, and food trucks among other activities. The full list is on the Lunacy! website.

There are some paid activities, including watching the eclipse from a boat on the river with Frank’s Paddlesport Livery.