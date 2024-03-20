Doctors remind parents how to safely view total solar eclipse with kids

Giant-sized glasses for the 2024 total solar eclipse are displayed at Conner Prairie living-history museum in Fishers, Indiana, in this undated photo. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Tourism)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – As the April Total Solar Eclipse approaches, doctors are reminding parents how to view it safely with their kids.

A pair of solar eclipse glasses is really all a family needs to watch the eclipse on April 8. However, as many parents know, keeping a pair of glasses on their kids isn’t always easy.

Dr. Sarah Olvey, a pediatrician for Ascension St. Vincent. in Carmel, says it comes down to how well your kids take directions.

“Parents should know that they should still be supervising their kids 100% of the time,” Olvey said. “If parents feel like their kids are mature enough where they can keep the glasses on entirely [and] never take them off to be able to experience the event, they should be allowed to do that.”

Before eclipse day, Olvey says to double-check glasses for damage to the lenses.

Parents should also check the inside of the glasses frames. They should indicate they meet the requirements of the International Organization of Standardization and should have the ISO’s 12312-2 certification printed on them.

It’s also important to make sure the glasses are from a trusted manufacturer. The hospital group tells parents to check out the American Astronomical Society’s list of authorized dealers if they have any doubts.

For kids too young to keep a pair of glasses on, Olvey recommends viewing a live stream of the eclipse and then stepping outside once the skies darken in totality.

Another method uses a cereal box to make a pinhole projector.

“You can still be outside but your back is to the sun,” Olvey said. “You’re protecting your eyes and you can use that projector to kind of view the entire eclipse.”

Following the event, Olvey says parents should watch out if their kids are suddenly sensitive to light or start seeing black spots, those could be warning signs of damage to their eyes.