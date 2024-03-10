Franklin College presents interactive lecture to celebrate April’s total solar eclipse

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — As many in central Indiana prepare to celebrate April’s total solar eclipse, Franklin College will be joining the festivities with an interactive lecture of cosmic proportions.

The college announced Thursday it will be hosting the lecture “The Exceptional Totality of 2024: A Once in a Lifetime Celestial Marvel” on April 4 ahead of the eclipse.

While there will be free food to enjoy, attendees will also be invited to participate in several space demonstrations, virtual reality experiences, and use solar telescopes.

Arbin Thapaliya, an associate professor of physics with a doctorate in theoretical and computational physics, will be the celestial captain of the ship. Thapaliya will answer any questions and provide fun facts about the eclipse, as well as share some knowledge on the eclipse’s impact on weather.

“Come prepared to dance and learn a few eclipse moves with me as fun ways to not only understand eclipses, but also some other space phenomena,” Thapaliya said in the release. “I know you all are prepared for this eclipse day, but I promise there will be something new for you in this lecture that you still haven’t thought about.”

The college says the event is free and open to the public. It was slated to begin at 6 p.m., with snacks available in the Johnson Atrium of the Napolitan Student Center. The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Branigin Room on the building’s second floor.

To register for the lecture, visit the college’s website.

