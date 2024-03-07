Holiday World to host solar eclipse viewing event

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is set to host a viewing event next month for the highly anticipated solar eclipse.

Holiday World’s Legend Parking Lot will be a prime viewing spot for the April 8 eclipse, allowing viewers the chance to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Parking lot gates will open at 10 a.m. CT with the partial eclipse beginning at 12:47 p.m. The total eclipse will begin at 2:04 p.m. for a two-minute duration.

The park said in a release it will provide complimentary solar eclipse glasses on a first come, first served basis.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors to Santa Claus for the solar eclipse,” said Lauren Crosby, Director of Events and Entertainment and fourth-generation owner of Holiday World. “Families are invited to join us for a day of excitement while we await the awe-inspiring celestial event.”

