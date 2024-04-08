Indiana astronaut shares unique facts about total solar eclipses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Bedford, Indiana, native and former astronaut has some fascinating facts to share about the total solar eclipse.

Charlie Walker graduated from Purdue before working as an engineer and astronaut, and has trained a handful of NASA astronaut crews.

Walker also flew on multiple NASA space shuttle missions in the 1980s, racking up a total of 8.2 million miles traveled, and conducted several crystal growth experiments.

Walker joined News 8 at Daybreak to share everything he knows about eclipses, which he says is one of the most unique events in the solar system.

“We are the only planet in our solar system where our moon just exactly faces over the face of the sun to create a total solar eclipse,” Walker says.

He also said that the event would be unique for both animals and people, and it’s important to keep an eye on how animals behave before and after the eclipse.

“It’s still early in the spring and we don’t have too many birds out chirping but you’ll see them start to go to roost, you’ll hear chickens if you are out on the farm in the country,” he said.

You can watch the eclipse in Walker’s home county at the Eclipse Over Lawrence County event today. Admission is $20 per car. Guests can expect a craft show and food vendors.