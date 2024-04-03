Indianapolis Cultural Trail features a stroll through the planets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — How about a stroll through the solar system?

That’s what the visitindy.com is offering as a way to celebrate the total solar eclipse on Monday.

In a news release, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. announced the launch of Indy Solar Stroll. The installation spans a total of 1.3 miles on the downtown Indianapolis trail. It starts along Virginia Avenue from Washington Street and goes to the Fountain Square Cultural District.

During the Indy Solar Stroll, participants can walk, run or bike along the scenic trail as they journey through a solar system graphically represented with planets spaced to scale by their distance from the sun. The sun is located in Fountain Square near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Prospect Street, while Pluto is located near Washington Street and Virginia Avenue.

Indy Solar Stroll can be completed in either direction.

Visitors are being encouraged to post photos and comments to their social media platforms while enjoying the trail. The suggested hashtag is #IndySolarStroll. Plus, participants could win prizes.

Statements

“We’re excited to provide something new for people to experience the Cultural Trail and celebrate the upcoming Solar Eclipse with an activity that also gets people walking, bicycling and strolling around Indy’s cultural districts and neighborhoods. The Solar Stroll is also a great way to see all of the beautiful blooming plants and flowers along the Cultural Trail this spring as well as some of the Trail’s public art.” Kären Haley, executive director of Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc.