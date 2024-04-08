IndyGo encouraging public to ride buses to eclipse events

An IndyGo bus stopped at a bus station. IndyGo was encouraging those riding to total eclipse events to ride transit and help traffic flow. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While Indianapolis prepares to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse on Monday, IndyGo says they want to take you to all events solar eclipse.

Several of the big viewing events in Indianapolis, like those at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Newfields, and the Indiana State Fairgrounds, all rest along IndyGo routes.

The transit group says by riding with them on Monday, partygoers can avoid traffic, the search for parking, and other challenges that come with driving to a big event.

IndyGo also encourages passengers to plan ahead and give themselves plenty of extra time to get to their viewing destinations before the eclipse. Traffic will be heavily impacted as spectators flock to Indy to catch the eclipse.

Indy also says that they plan to stop the buses temporarily at the nearest bus stop during totality.

Real-time traffic updates can be viewed on WISH-TV’s traffic map, Google Maps, and at IndyGo’s website.