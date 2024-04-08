Police: Donate eclipse glasses for South America eclipse in October

Pupils, wearing protective glasses, look at the partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Marco de Swart/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

(WISH) — Those total solar eclipse glasses may make a sweet memento of Monday’s darkened skies in Indiana, but the Fishers and Brownsburg police departments hope people will donate them.

The Fishers Police Department posted on social media, “Don’t throw out your glasses!”

People can drop their eclipse glasses off in the vestibule of the Fishers police headquarters at 4 Municipal Drive, which is off 116th Street west of I-69, and the Brownsburg police headquarters, 31 N. Green St., which is at the corner of State Road 267 and U.S. 136.

The Fishers Police Department says that on April 19 it will ship the donated glasses to Eclipse Glasses USA. The Brownsburg Police Department did not give a deadline for its donations.

The solar eclipse glasses could be reused during the annular solar eclipse on Oct. 2 across the southern tip of South America.

The company’s website says, “The premise of Eclipse Glasses USA’s donation program is simple yet impactful. We invite individuals and organizations to donate their used eclipse glasses so that they can be repurposed for future eclipse events in other parts of the world. By doing so, we aim to foster a love for astronomy and science among young minds, while also promoting safe viewing practices.”