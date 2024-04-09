Viewing the solar eclipse from the sky

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people turned out across the state to see today’s solar eclipse, but there were some that got an extra special view. While everyone else watched from the ground up, News 8’s Cat Sandoval tells us what it’s like to soar above the clouds for a killer view.

“We’ve got it,” said Sandoval. “Tickets for an amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from Austin all the way to Indianapolis. Praying that we have some amazing amazing seats.

The gate was decked out in sparkles and people were dressed for the occasion. Passengers were over the moon ready to board the flight, including Brandi Belluci, who flew in all the way from Indianapolis just to board the Austin flight.

“Everyone says ‘Why did you leave when we have such a good view?’ but it’s even better from the sky,” said Brandi Belluci.

“You can’t beat this view from the sky,” said a NASA scientist on the flight.

“We’re going to have a little bit of longer totality Instead of 4 minutes we’ll get possibly 11 minutes,” said Carina Alden, a NASA space weather analyst & scientist.

We flew past the clouds up 39 thousand feet in the air and the light changed, but in order for us to see the eclipse, we had to lay down to look up.

“This is how it looks like inside the cabin, everyone is standing up.” said Sandoval.

Not everyone had a window seat, so everyone started sharing their view. The sun looks like a thumbnail, and then: The total solar eclipse.

“This is probably the coolest experience I’ve ever had,” said Hunter Vernon, an 11-year-old boy. “It was just like a ring of fire around nothing

“This was amazing for me, but I’m hoping this was a lifetime memory for my son,” said Tiffany Vernon, Hunter’s mom.

It was definitely an unforgettable experience,” said Sandoval. “One that won’t be viewed until another 20 years. Today, complete strangers shared an experience, photos and videos of the eclipse, and made new friends.

“We shared our row and it was ok.”

“We’ve finally landed in Indianapolis, and what an amazing adventure,” said Sandoval. “According to one of the scientists on board, only 4% of people get to see a total eclipse in their lifetime, and you are part of that.”

