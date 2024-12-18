Something WHEEL-Y exciting is coming to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating its 100th birthday with something “wheel-y” exciting!

Starting on March 15, 2025, museum guests can soar sky-high in a 110-foot tall Centennial Ferris Wheel! Hop on this family-friendly ride for a bird’s-eye view of the museum campus, the downtown skyline, and the surrounding areas.

“Ferris wheels have a unique appeal that combines nostalgia, panoramic views and a sense of excitement,” Children’s Museum President and CEO Jennifer Pace Robinson said in a release. “Throughout our Centennial year, we are celebrating 100 years of sparking memories, wonder, and dreams. We are excited to add this unique experience that will offer families a chance to do all three!”

The Centennial Ferris Wheel will be located in the northwest portion of the Riley Children’s Health Sports Experience, in the area that used to be The Hall Family Dragstrip. The Ferris wheel will be open during normal museum hours and special events through Nov. 2, 2025.

Rising 12 stories high, the Centennial Ferris Wheel has 24 gondolas, including one accessible gondola for wheelchair users. Each gondola has room for up to six people, with the average ride lasting 7-8 minutes.

Access to the Ferris wheel is not included with museum admission. An additional ticket will be required — $6 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

For safety reasons, riders must be at least 32″ tall to ride with a supervising companion and 42″ tall to ride alone.

Click here to learn more about this WHEEL-Y fun experience at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.