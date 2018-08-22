Source of Colts broadcaster story revealed; Daly responds

UPDATE

Racing analyst Derek Daly issued a statement Thursday in which he claims WISH-TV’s reporting on his involvement in a controversy surrounding retired Colts play-by-play radio announcer Bob Lamey is inaccurate.

WISH-TV stands by our reporting on this matter. News 8 journalists accurately reported what Daly shared with us on Wednesday. Daly confirmed to WISH-TV that his comments from the early 1980s led to the Lamey controversy.

Also on Wednesday, Daly affirmed to News 8 reporters that his offensive comments from the 1980s were made to Bob Lamey.

In his Thursday statement, Daly said the interview was with radio reporter Larry Henry. Daly acknowledged that he used inappropriate language during that interview.

Here is Daly’s statement:

Last night WISH-TV severed ties with me after former sports broadcaster Bob Lamey apparently inaccurately attributed a racial slur to me during an interview in the early 80’s. It was reported on their web site that I confirmed this. Both of these reports are factually incorrect. On this subject, I was never interviewed by Bob Lamey. The slanderous statements made by Bob, and now being attributed to me, are not only factually incorrect, but offensive. The facts are: In the early 80’s, after I had recently relocated to the United States, I was interviewed by radio reporter Larry Henry and I was asked about my situation with my new American team. I responded by explaining that I was a foreign driver now in America, driving for an American team, with an American crew, and with an American sponsor – and that if things did not go well, the only “n***** in the wood pile” would be me. At the time, I meant that I, as the new foreigner on the team, would shoulder the blame and I would be the scapegoat. This was not in any way shape or form meant to be a racial slur. This phrase was commonly used in Ireland, Britain, and Australia. When I used that phrase in the early 80’s, I had no idea that in this country that phrase had a horribly different meaning and connotation, as it was commonplace in Ireland. After moving to the United States, I quickly learned what a derogatory term it was. When I was first informed of this, I was mortified at the offense I might have caused people. I have therefore never used the word since. I made this mistake once, but never again. As someone lucky enough to travel and work around the world, I have good friends and colleagues from almost every race, nationality, and religion. I have always treated everybody with equal respect and they have done the same with me. Anyone who questions that should talk to them. Similarly, I hope I have demonstrated my character during the past 20 years that I have spent working on television with a range of professionals of all backgrounds. Finally, I want everyone to know I deeply regret and sincerely apologize for what I said more than three decades ago. Respectfully, Derek Daly

PREVIOUS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV has learned the source of the controversy surrounding former Indianapolis Colts radio broadcaster Bob Lamey’s early retirement.

It stems from a story Lamey was retelling from nearly 35 years ago that included a racial slur.

The original story and offensive language came from auto racing analyst Derek Daly.

Daly confirms he shared the story with Lamey during a live radio interview in the early 1980s.

Daly has been a freelance race analyst for WISH-TV for 30 years.

WISH-TV never had any knowledge of Daly’s interview with Lamey.

WISH-TV is severing all ties with Derek Daly effective immediately.

Lamey admitted he used inappropriate language, but says he was not fired from his job.

In a statement, released late Tuesday night, Lamey’s attorney released the following statement:

Bob has been in the sports broadcasting arena for almost 44 years and is 80 years old. It should be noted that Bob does want to acknowledge that while repeating a story while off-the-air last week to a friend at a local radio station, he used an inappropriate word that had been used in the story. Bob immediately apologized to the people involved for the comment and would hope that this error in judgment would not tarnish his long-held reputation in the sports community where he has been known as an accurate and passionate reporter.

The statement did not specify the inappropriate word. The statement came just two days after the Colts announced Lamey’s surprise retirement after 31 seasons as the team’s radio broadcaster.

On Wednesday, the Colts released this statement addressing the controversy:

Yes, in regards to Bob Lamey…first and foremost, the Colts deplore and do not tolerate the use of any racial slur – in any context.



While it is the Colts’ strict and long-standing policy to not make public comment on personnel matters, Bob publicly acknowledged that last week he repeated an inappropriate word when telling a story. He immediately apologized to the people who heard him use the word, and then promptly retired as the Colts play-by-play announcer.



Bob has had a long and storied history in our community, but he made a serious mistake. The Colts are deeply disappointed the incident took place and offer our sincerest regrets to all who were impacted by Bob’s lapse in judgment.