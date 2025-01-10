Woman arrested for assisting man who shot Orange County deputy

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana woman was arrested after police say she helped a man wanted for shooting an Orange County deputy multiple times.

Just before 1 a.m. Jan. 3, Indiana State Police investigators say Orange County Deputy Sheriff Zac Andry walked up to 33-year-old Austin Schepers’ Pontiac Gran Prix after seeing it disabled in the road.

During the encounter, Schepers shot Andry multiple times, including in the face, before fleeing the scene and going to a residence on Market Street in New Albany.

State police say they believe that Victoria Howard, 35, of New Albany knew about Schepers and knew that he was wanted for shooting Andry, but still aided him by buying him a Lyft ride from her apartment in New Albany to Louisville.

Police later located Schepers at a home in the 3700 block of Wheeler Avenue, where he was fatally shot by law enforcement during the following encounter. Deputy Andry, as of Friday, was still listed in critical condition.

Howard was arrested without incident on Thursday and booked into the Floyd County jail.

She faces charges for assisting a criminal and false informing.