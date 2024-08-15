Southport mayor declines to reinstate police chief

SOUTHPORT, Ind (WISH) — Despite intense pressure from residents and city officials, Southport Mayor Jim Cooney said he will not reinstate Police Chief Tom Vaughn.

Cooney dismissed Vaughn Tuesday, claiming he wanted to take the city in a different direction.

Vaughn was demoted to an unpaid reserve officer and retains his title as public works director.

Dozens of residents spoke out in support of Vaughn at a Public Works and Safety Committee meeting Wednesday night. Vaughn, a Southport native, told News 8 after the meeting he’s grateful for the community’s support.

“There’s a lot of stress, I have a family, you have to pay bills and there’s stuff like that. I think the most disappointing part is the 10, 11 years that I have done this and what we’ve built. It’s kinda frustrating that they throw you away like that,” Vaughn said.

Bill Barrett, an attorney representing the city, said under Indiana law, the mayor has the authority to “reduce in grade any member of the police or fire department who holds an upper-level policy-making position.”

Mayor Cooney declined an interview request from News 8 after the meeting. Vaughn is hopeful the mayor will reconsider his decision to demote him.

“I’m hopeful. I think the mayor heard the people today. It’s hard to change your mind in a meeting with over a hundred people screaming at you. He’s a very intelligent man. The first time he ran, I endorsed him. I supported him, so what I’m hoping is in a couple of days, he can kind of absorb everything that went on and hopefully, he can reach out and grab lunch or something and maybe work through our differences,” Vaughn said.

The Southport City Council scheduled a special meeting for Thursday but there is no agenda attached.