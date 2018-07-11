Southport Police Chief to launch show on Amazon Prime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Tom Vaughn, Chief of Police for the Southport Police, is starting a new video series on Amazon Prime called “Ask Tom.”

Chief Vaugh will answer police related questions such as What can I do about my annoying neighbor? Can a police officer really do _____?! What are the laws regarding ______? I got a ticket from a meanie officer, why? How can i stay safe when out shopping? And much more!

If you want to “Ask Tom” something just submit your question here and you might find yourself featured on one of “Ask Tom”‘s Amazon Prime’s video segments when the Southport PD Chief”s series premieres July 17th.

Vaughn has been Southport Police Chief for the past four years.