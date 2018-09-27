Southport police officer dies after cancer battle

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — An officer with the Southport Police Department died Thursday following a long fight with cancer.

Officer Rich Parnell served as a member of the Southport Police Honor Guard and as a field training officer.

The department expressed condolences on its Facebook page.

Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn released the following statement on Thursday: