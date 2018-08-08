Southport police officers walk Lt. Allan’s son to school

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) – Several area students have already or will soon be heading back into the classroom for another school year.

While every school year brings about new tests, assignments and challenges for each student, one area student will experience an extremely different start to the school year.

Just hours after after walking his child to school last year, on July 27, 2017, Lt. Aaron Allan was fatally while shot on duty.

However, to help Aaron Jr. start this new school year, several Southport police officers went above and beyond the call of duty.

They walked Lt. Allan’s child to his first day back to school this year.