Space heater found as cause of Christmas Eve house fire in Bargersville

An electric space heater caused a house fire on Christmas Eve outside of Bargersville, Indiana. The home sustained severe damage from both smoke and fire. (Provided Photo/Bargersville Fire Department)

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters say an electric space heater was the cause of a Christmas Eve house fire outside of Bargersville.

The Bargersville Fire Department was called to a house in the 7900 block of West C.R. 50 South around 8:12 p.m. That’s about eight miles southwest of Bargersville.

Multiple 911 callers had reported the house fire. When they arrived, firefighters found that the garage was totally on fire and the fire was spreading to the home.

Firefighters say as they entered the home to put out the flames, the ceiling collapsed. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

Investigators learned that the homeowners found the fire in the garage and tried to put it out, but failed. The owners and their dogs also escaped the house uninjured.

Multiple agencies responded to help put out the fire. Investigators later determined that it was the space heater that caused the blaze.

The department says the home sustained severe damage from the smoke and fire, and in a Facebook post on the incident, said, “Please keep this family in your prayers as they begin the recovery process.”