Space heater ignites fire in home; 7 residents displaced, dog dies

Seven people were displaced and a dog died after a heavy fire broke out about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 21, 2024, in the 7500 block of Grandview Drive. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A space heater ignited combustibles Thursday afternoon in a home on the city’s north side, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

No one was hurt, but a dog died in the blaze.

Seven people were displaced after a heavy fire broke out about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Grandview Drive. That’s in the Holiday housing addition located northwest of the intersection of Westlane Road, West 73rd Street, and Ditch Road. The home is just east of Willow Lake Elementary School.

The home’s residents, who’d lived there for 19 years, will stay with relatives, the fire department says on social media.

The space heater that ignited the combustibles was located in a back bedroom of the home, the department says.

Firefighters battled the blaze amid a second wave of snow from the first winter storm of the season in the city.

Earlier in the day, Indianapolis firefighters battled a blaze that damaged a diner on the city’s east side.