Spark!Fishers event kicks off this weekend

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The inaugural Spark! Fishers event celebrating the Fourth of July kicks off this weekend.

Spark! Fishers was created after Freedom Fest ended.

The event gets started Friday night with a concert by Sugar Ray and Ryan Ahlwardt.

The majority of the events take place on Saturday. The Fishers Farmers’ Market and 5K Walk and Run starts at 8 a.m.

A street fair will open at 11 a.m. that will feature a variety of vendors.

There’s a parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

For more information, including where to park, click here: https://sparkfishers.com/5k/