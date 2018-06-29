Spark!Fishers event kicks off this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The inaugural Spark! Fishers event celebrating the Fourth of July kicks off this weekend. 

Spark! Fishers was created after Freedom Fest ended. 

The event gets started Friday night with a concert by Sugar Ray and Ryan Ahlwardt. 

The majority of the events take place on Saturday. The Fishers Farmers’ Market and 5K Walk and Run starts at 8 a.m. 

A street fair will open at 11 a.m. that will feature a variety of vendors. 

There’s a parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. 

For more information, including where to park, click here: https://sparkfishers.com/5k/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: