Specialty Steel Works announces transition

HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The board of directors of Hammond-based Specialty Steel Works Incorporated has appointed a new company leader. President and COO Michael Salamon was made president and chief executive officer effective Monday. Salamon also becomes a member of the board of directors.

The board of directors also announced that Joel Hawthorne has stepped down as CEO after being appointed to the position in November 2017.

“I want to thank Joel Hawthorne for his leadership in transitioning the Company following its emergence from bankruptcy. Joel positioned the Company for success by working to restore customer and investor confidence and inspiring employees to connect vision and ideas to drive strategy and create value for all stakeholders. We appreciate his leadership during this period of transition,” said SSWI Chairman Ben Santonelli.