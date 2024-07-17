Speedway Artist Collective to debut with grand opening celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) — The Speedway Artist Collective is gearing up for its grand opening this July, located at 1614 N. Lynhurst Drive. This non-profit initiative, operating under the Mars Hill Arts Center, aims to foster community engagement through local artistry and handcrafted goods.

Co-founders Patti Hendershot and Lisa Schmitz expressed their excitement about the collective’s launch and its role in spotlighting regional artists. “We found a place where we can have a full-time shop,” Hendershot explained, reflecting on their journey from pop-up events to a permanent space.

Ann Tudor, also a co-founder, emphasized the community-driven nature of the collective, noting, “A lot of these people are personal friends of mine or I’ve known them through the years. It’s a community around here.”

The collective will feature a diverse array of locally crafted items, including specialized Speedway and Indy 500 memorabilia available year-round. The grand opening event promises to celebrate both the arts and local culture, welcoming residents and visitors alike to explore and engage with the vibrant creative offerings.

For more information about the Speedway Artist Collective and their upcoming events, visit their website.