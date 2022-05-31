News

Speedway businesses celebrate successful weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Some Speedway businesses are celebrating after employees said they saw pre-pandemic crowds over the weekend. The record attendance at the racetrack, brought more foot traffic to businesses.

“Yeah, we did really good this year,” Gunter said.

The Famous Tomato employee said May is always a good month and for more than one reason.

“May is when we start getting our really, really good produce and that’s when our sales rise too and a lot more people come around,” Gunter said.

That paired with race fans looking for speedy service, and business really starts booming.

“They don’t want to cut their own watermelon, so we have it ready and cut for them,” employee Carson Heim said.

Heim, who has only worked at the store a few years said this has been her busiest by far.

“This year has probably been the craziest it’s been. Last year, we didn’t really have very many people. This year, with the amount of people coming in, we’ve gotten a lot busier. A lot more people out of town, people saying they’ve never been here,” Heim said.

The extra traffic kept employees racing around themselves. After two years of not seeing familiar faces, or many faces at all, they said it felt good to be busy.

“It was really cool to see everybody come back and actually have fun and go have parties and everybody comes and gets their fruits and vegetables. So, we got to see people over again from a couple races ago actually,” Gunter said.

The Famous Tomato employees said their candy store at 1538 Main Street also saw record business.