SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Speedway Police Department are looking to track down a man they believe stole someone’s credit card.

It happened on August 18 when police said the man broke into someone’s vehicle and stole a credit card.

The credit card was later used at several locations.

If you have any information on this person’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or the Speedway Police Department tip line at 317-246-5300.