Spex Savvy with Teresa Clay: How to find the perfect glasses for your face

On Thursday’s segment of ‘Creating Style with Colton’ Teresa Clay, the owner of Spec Savvy joined Life.Style.Live! on Thursday to showcase her unique approach to choosing eyewear.

On Thursday’s episode of Life.Style.Live!, Colton Howard welcomed Teresa Clay, the owner of Spex Savvy Optical, for a masterclass in eyewear styling. With over 20 years of experience as a certified optician, Teresa’s expertise goes beyond picking out a stylish pair of frames. She helps people choose glasses that not only enhance their look but also fit perfectly, ensuring both style and comfort.

Many people are guilty of picking out glasses based on how they look on the shelf, but Teresa urges everyone to take a different approach. “Eyewear isn’t just about fashion,” she said during the segment. “It’s medical too. You need to be able to see, and that’s why it’s so important to trust a professional optician. We know how to find the right frames based on your face shape, bone structure, and even your brow line.”

Colton, always up for a style upgrade, brought his trusty pair of Ray-Bans to the table. While Ray-Bans are a classic, Teresa pointed out that even the most iconic frames might not always be the best fit. “You see how the bend of the frame sits too high?” she noted as she examined Colton’s sunglasses. “That should actually sit behind your ear for a proper fit.”

With a quick swap to a pair she recommended, Colton instantly noticed the difference. “These feel and look so much better,” he said, clearly impressed by the tailored fit and enhanced look of his new frames.

But it wasn’t just about finding the right size—Teresa introduced viewers to a variety of independent eyewear collections that go beyond the usual big-name brands. “What we’ve brought today are frames designed by real artists,” Teresa explained. “Each piece has a story and a unique design perspective. You’re not just buying glasses—you’re wearing art.”

One of the standout collections featured during the segment was from designer Caroline Abram, known for her bold and stylish frames. Felicia, Colton’s co-host, admitted she’s always stuck to her signature cat-eye frames but was blown away when Teresa convinced her to try something new—round glasses.

“I’ve always thought I couldn’t pull off round glasses,” Felicia said with a smile. “But these are actually really flattering! Teresa knows what she’s talking about.”

As Teresa showcased more frames, including a stunning leather-wrapped design from Italy’s Tala Eyewear, she touched on some of the current trends in eyewear. “This year, it’s all about bold textures, vibrant colors, and innovative designs that play with light,” she shared. “Don’t be afraid to go for something with a little more personality. Confidence is key, and when you feel good in your glasses, it shows.”

For those who want to step up their eyewear game, Teresa offers private fittings through her company, Spex Savvy Optical. She can be reached at besavvy@gmail.com for appointments. Additionally, some of the unique collections featured on the show can be found at Revolution Eyes in Carmel and Noble Optique in Noblesville.

With Teresa’s expert guidance, eyewear can be both functional and fashion-forward.