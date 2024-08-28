Search
Spicy and sweet recipes with Chef Charles

LSL CHARLES CHICKEN MAC

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium joined us to showcase some delicious treats.

The theme for the day was “Savory Cupcakes and Sweet Tarts.”

In the first segment, Chef Charles prepared Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Cupcakes, offering a creative twist on comfort food.

In the second segment, he invited us to build our fruit tarts, turning dessert into a fun and interactive experience.

It was a great time learning from Chef Charles and enjoying these tasty creations.

For more about Hartwell’s Premium, visit their website at [hartwellspremium.com](https://hartwellspremium.com/).

LSL CHEF CHARLES TART DESSERT

