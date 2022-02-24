News

Sports Corp debuts March Madness doc

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Sports Corp has premiered a documentary detailing how Indianapolis pulled off an unprecedented feat. “Made For This Moment” showcases the city’s sports history and how the city, state and thousands of volunteers faced the challenge of hosting the entire NCAA March Madness tournament in the midst of the pandemic.

In January 2021, the NCAA announced it would hold the entire Division I Men’s Basketball Championship in Indiana, with the majority of games taking place in downtown Indianapolis. In front of limited crowds totaling 175,000 spectators, the tournament generated more than $46 million in economic impact.

Indiana Sports Corp. President Ryan Vaughn will appear this weekend on Inside INdiana Business Television to talk more about the documentary. The show will air Sunday at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.

You can view the trailer for the documentary, courtesy of the Indiana Sports Corp, by clicking here.