Sports tech biz training coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colorado-based Techstars is a opening a technology startup training location in Indianapolis next year for their SportsTech Accelerator program.

The announcement was made at the NCAA Hall of Champions Tuesday. Attendees included Governor Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with representatives from the Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Sports Corp, NCAA and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Hulman & Company.

Starting in 2019, the SportsTech Accelerator program will welcome 10 sports-based technology startups to Indianapolis for a 13-week mentored training program to enable them to succeed in the business world. The agreement with Indianapolis extends three years.

Techstars representatives explained the theme of the program in Indianapolis is sports-based tech, and can include projects like player safety, virtual or augmented reality, e-sports, athlete performance management, wearable fitness technology, ticketing, or merchandising.

“This program will bring in the most talented global entrepreneurs working on sports-related technology to Indianapolis to build their companies. That’s remarkable,” said Scott Dorsey, Indiana Sports Corp board chair.

The businesses will largely come from other states or countries, and are not obligated to set up business in Indianapolis. Relocating to Indianapolis for the 3 month program will provide many networking opportunities, according to Dorsey.

“We’re super excited to welcome these entrepreneurs to Indy, connect them into our sport and technology ecosystems, help them leverage the amazing talent from our universities, and ultimately build their businesses,” he said. “We’ll be on the cutting edge in what’s next in sports-related technology on a global scale.”

Colts, Pacers, and IMS representatives said they would support networking with these startup businesses. Otherwise the large franchises wil not play a role in mentoring specific startups.

The Techstars SportsTech Accelerator fund is backed by Next Level Fund, Indiana Sports Corp, and Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Techstars began in Boulder, Colo. in 2006 and has accelerator programs operating in 46 different cities worldwide. Representatives said they chose Indianapolis for the SportsTech Accelerator program due to its seven professional sports franchises, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and reputation for hosting national and international sporting events.

Technology startup business applications will open December 3, 2019 and the program will begin May 2019.