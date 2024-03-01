Spotty showers Friday, much warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spotty showers possible by midday and into the afternoon. Warmer weekend on tap with sunshine and highs near 70.

A quick look back at February shows we saw above normal temperatures for the month. We ended the month almost 9 degrees above normal. We set 5 new records. Three of them were record highs and two were record low maximums.

TODAY: Clouds continue to increase throughout the day. A few very light spotty showers will be possible during the midday hours. It won’t be a complete washout but a few spotty showers are likely on and off during the day. No need to cancel plans but just be prepared for a brief light shower. Showers eventually taper off later tonight. Highs climb into the low and middle 40s which is near normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around overnight with a little patchy fog developing. Lows fall into the upper 30s.

WARMER WEEKEND

Much warmer conditions heading this way for the weekend.

SATURDAY: A little patchy morning fog will be possible early. Clouds quickly diminish for the afternoon. We will end the day with mostly sunny skies. Highs jump fast into the upper 50s near 60.

SUNDAY: A fantastic end to the weekend. Sunshine is expected all day with highs soaring into the upper 60s near 70.

WARMER NEXT WEEK

Winds begin to pick up Sunday and temperatures stay well above normal. Highs climb into the 70s on Monday. Clouds increase on Monday ahead of our next storm system. Rain will be likely on Tuesday. An unsettled weather pattern continues for the rest of the week with highs staying above normal through much of the week. It looks like the record high temperatures may be safe but a few record low maximum temperatures could be at jeopardy of being broken. Lows at night for the middle of the week will stay into the 50s.