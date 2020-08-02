Spotty showers, some sunshine Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue below average with spotty rain chances to close out the weekend.

Today:

Upper level low responsible for rain on Saturday is finally pushing out of the state. A few light showers are still hanging around this morning as a result.

Some breaks in the clouds will be possible through the middle portions of the day, before more cloud cover and showers start to form for the afternoon, as another upper level system hangs out just to our west. Rain chances should be lower than Saturday, and precipitation should be relatively light.

Highs top out in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Tonight:

The upper level disturbance will remain to our west, which means spotty showers and cloudy conditions will hang around for the overnight hours. Again, rain should be relatively light.

Lows fall to the middle 60s.

Monday:

Upper level system will slowly move into the state on Monday, sparking scattered showers across the area. A cold front will sweep through the state by the afternoon, bringing scattered showers and storms to the area. Rain should clear the state by the evening hours.

Highs top out in the upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

Dry and comfortable conditions on tap for the middle and end of the work week, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. Scattered rain chances return to the forecast next weekend.