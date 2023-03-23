Spring has sprung at the Indianapolis Zoo with xZOOberance Spring Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Zoo has welcomed spring with the annual xZOOberance Festival.

Cody Mattox, the zoo’s spokesperson, said, “The Bicentennial Pavilion will be buzzing with energy from live entertainment on the main stage. Our younger guests can explore the spring-centric activities. Inside the Busy Bee, they can express their creativity with spring-themed crafts and make colorful enrichment items for the Zoo’s animals to enjoy.

Mattox says guests can also have a chance to meet Polly Pollen and her sister, Honey, to discover the importance of pollinators. They can also “enjoy story time, learn the bee dance, and try their hand at the pollen toss game.”

Additional activities include photo opportunities and up-close encounters with animals, including goats and chickens.

The Spring Festival is every Thursday through Sunday until April 16 from noon to 4 p.m.

