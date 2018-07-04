Sprouts Cooking School offers recipe to end summer boredom

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re looking for a way to keep your kids from stirring this summer, a Carmel business is cooking up something special.

Sprouts Cooking School is celebrating one-year at its store front location. You may remember News 8 first introduced you to Sprouts Cooking School a little over two years ago on Daybreak.

At that time, mother and aspiring entrepreneur, Stephanie Drewry, was holding classes in her home. Now interest at the retail location is boiling over.

“There’s not many camps that allow you to cook and be around other people that are just like you and the same age and have the same skills as you,” cooking student Ashley said.

Ashley,12, wants to be a doctor, specifically a surgeon, but she’s spending this summer sharpening her cooking skills.

“I’ve learned what different foods to mix, because before I always thought in my head ‘Oh, I can mix this and this. Wait, that tastes really bad,” Ashley said.

Sprouts Cooking School allows kids like Ashley a chance to experiment and others, who aspire to someday work in the kitchen, gain real culinary clout.

“We’re really trying to inspire the foodie in the kid. Teaching them life skills that they’re going to need as they grow up, so that’s definitely the foundation,” Stephanie Drewry said.

She’s the mastermind behind Sprouts. It’s the only designated kids cooking school in Indiana.

“For those kids who haven’t quite found their niche, this is an excellent place for them to come and build on a skill,” Drewry said.

This four-day course for nine to 13-year-old children includes lessons in chopping, sautéing, and more, plus basket challenges and about a dozen allergy safe recipes for kids like Colin and Hunter.

“I just really like coming here, because I know it’s a safe place to cook and be,” Colin said.

Colin has a peanut and tree-nut allergy, but says he’s found a love for cooking here.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, what color you are, what gender you are, you can just do it,” Colin said.

“I expected it to be big and intimidating, but it’s small and homey, like it just feels like a kitchen you would want to be in,” 12-year-old Reese said.

Sprouts Cooking School has courses for kids three to 13-years-old. There are about 13 courses with spots still available this summer. The camps are all four days long.

And just three years into the business, Drewry is already looking to possibly add additional location in Indiana or out-of-state.