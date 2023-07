SR 38 in Westfield reopened after serious crash

Photos of the crash scene on SR 38 underneath Us 31 in Westfield (Provided Photo/ Westfield Fire Department)

UPDATE: State Road 38 underneath US 31 in Westfield reopened Thursday afternoon.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A serious vehicle crash has caused a section of State Road 38 in Westfield to close, police say.

In a tweet posted by Westfield Fire Department, State Road 38 is closed Thursday afternoon underneath US 31 due to a serious crash.

Police did give an estimate on how long the closure will last or if anyone was injured.