“Stay off the bypass!” Snow causing pileups in Northern Indiana

St. Joseph County, Ind. (WISH) — In a Facebook post, St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman asked motorists to stay off the now closed U.S. 20 bypass in Northern Indiana.

Police said they have worked multiple crashes, including one that involved 10-15 vehicles.

INDOT said as of 2:30p.m., U.S. 20 was closed at mile marker 74.5. All lanes are closed in the eastbound direction of travel.

St. Joseph County includes the cities of South Bend and Mishawaka.

Photos show several semi-trailers and cars off the road.

“I am out here and visibility is horrible! Stay off the bypass! the Sheriff said on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Department went on to say “It is an all hands-on deck situation as our team continues to respond to the bypass. Visibility remains bad, roads are slick. Only minor injuries are being reported at this time. One of our officers had to drive off the road to avoid being hit by a semi. Thankfully, they are okay. Bypass remains closed from SR 2 eastbound up to Mayflower Road.”

(St. Joseph County Police)

(St. Joseph County Police)