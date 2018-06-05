St. Vincent drops controversial bid to build development in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Vincent’s Health has notified the city of Carmel that it plans to withdraw a controversial bid to build a new facility in Carmel.
When the hospital group announced plans to build on undeveloped property at 96th and Spring Mill Road earlier this year little was known about the group’s plans for the site but the possibility of a large hospital, one that might include a helipad, caused Carmel residents to opposed the plans.
Residents showed up to protest at an informational meeting in April where the property developer answered questions about what might be built on the site but with little information to provide, residents left feeling frustrated and vowed to keep fighting the development.
St. Vincent’s was set to ask the city’s Plan Commission to change the zoning classification to allow St. Vincent’s to build on the site, but strong opposition caused the proposal to be postponed several times before the city was notified on Tuesday of St. Vincent’s plans to pull the zoning change request.
“As we reimagine healthcare, we are continuously evaluating ways to best address our community’s healthcare needs. As such, we are continuing on our pathway to purchase the land at 96th Street and Spring Mill Road. In working with the City of Carmel, project partners and considering the concerns of area neighbors, St. Vincent has decided to allow more time for additional planning and analysis and the creation of a more detailed vision. So, we are joining with our project partners to request a withdrawal of the previous rezoning request for that land. We look forward to refiling a comprehensive vision for this property – at a later date – that explores how we can create a space that’s focused on improving our community’s health and wellness.”