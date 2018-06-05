St. Vincent drops controversial bid to build development in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Vincent’s Health has notified the city of Carmel that it plans to withdraw a controversial bid to build a new facility in Carmel.

When the hospital group announced plans to build on undeveloped property at 96th and Spring Mill Road earlier this year little was known about the group’s plans for the site but the possibility of a large hospital, one that might include a helipad, caused Carmel residents to opposed the plans.

Residents showed up to protest at an informational meeting in April where the property developer answered questions about what might be built on the site but with little information to provide, residents left feeling frustrated and vowed to keep fighting the development.

St. Vincent’s was set to ask the city’s Plan Commission to change the zoning classification to allow St. Vincent’s to build on the site, but strong opposition caused the proposal to be postponed several times before the city was notified on Tuesday of St. Vincent’s plans to pull the zoning change request.

Here’s the official update on St. Vincent’s plans for the property at 96 th St. and Spring Mill Road.