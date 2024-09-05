‘Stand Down’ resource fair looks to help at-risk Indiana veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis nonprofit is hosting a free resource fair for veterans called “Stand Down,” from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana will provide access to a wide range of resources from clothes and hygiene items to financial and career counseling.

VA representatives will also be onsite to help veterans fill out forms for benefits.

HVAF says the fair specifically targets homeless veterans or those at risk of homelessness. Ultimately, their goal is to help them get around barriers so they can become self-sufficient.

The nonprofit holds Stand Down every September as a way to bring together social services and resources all in one place.

HVAF CEO Emmy Hildebrand says outreach is important so veterans can know all the resources available to them.

“Our community owes veterans a great deal,” Hildebrand said. “They’ve served and sacrificed on our behalf. So when we can join together with other like-minded individuals in our community who are here to serve veterans and make sure that no hero is homeless on our streets, it’s a great day.”

Thy Kingdom Crumb and The Salvation Army food trucks provide free meals to those in attendance at the fair. HVAF expects about 200 people to be at the event.

The “Stand Down” resource fair will be held at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 3912 W. Minnesota St., Indianapolis.